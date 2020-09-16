Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

BLBD stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after purchasing an additional 132,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 70.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 74.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

