Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.74

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.74 and last traded at $86.74, with a volume of 1219 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519,618 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,252,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,845,000 after purchasing an additional 427,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,509,000 after purchasing an additional 423,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

