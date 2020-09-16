Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Black Knight worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKI. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 519,618 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,509,000 after acquiring an additional 423,942 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 276,421 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

