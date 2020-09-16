Bitcoin Confidential Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,269.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.13 or 0.04265510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034731 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

