BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.32

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.32 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 2948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $829.48 million, a P/E ratio of -86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 305,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $4,430,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $306,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,768.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,799 shares of company stock worth $10,605,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $501,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

