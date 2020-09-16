Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 254.8% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO opened at $512.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $540.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

