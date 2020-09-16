Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

