BidaskClub Upgrades MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MediciNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Shares of MNOV opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 295.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 170,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.