BidaskClub Upgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,190,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

