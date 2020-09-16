BidaskClub Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Proofpoint stock opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $641,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,366. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

