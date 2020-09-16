BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised BHP Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,437. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,181,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1,919.6% in the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 476,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 452,994 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,772,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 421,650 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

