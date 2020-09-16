BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 1,950 Price Target at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,140 ($27.96) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,798.46 ($23.50).

BHP stock traded up GBX 32.40 ($0.42) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,785.80 ($23.33). The company had a trading volume of 7,173,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,735.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,524.89. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,932 ($25.25). The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

