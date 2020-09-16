BEST (NYSE:BEST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.50

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 10207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Get BEST alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. BEST’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BEST by 28.1% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,754,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BEST by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,477 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BEST by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 1,114,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BEST by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after buying an additional 608,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BEST by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,436,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after buying an additional 350,716 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.