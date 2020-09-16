Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Stock Price Up 22.7%

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ) traded up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 144,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 37,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Bearing Lithium Company Profile (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.