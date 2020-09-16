Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director John D. Forsyth Sells 310 Shares of Stock

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. 22,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.
Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
