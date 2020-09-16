Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director John D. Forsyth Sells 310 Shares of Stock

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. 22,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,703. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.