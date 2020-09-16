Bata (BTA) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Bata has a market capitalization of $75,997.05 and $265.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bata has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00439824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000566 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

