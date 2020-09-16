Barton Investment Management Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barton Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 11.9% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $116,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $8.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,580.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,230.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,603.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.