BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BankUnited's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s solid loan and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee-income sources are expected to continue to aid profitability. Also, the company's strategy to increase low-cost deposits will likely provide further support to revenue growth. However, margin pressure, owing to near-zero interest rates, the company’s significant exposure toward loans that carry higher amounts of risk and persistently increasing operating expenses mainly due to technology investments remain major near-term concerns and make us apprehensive about its growth prospects. Nevertheless, given the company's earnings strength, its capital deployments look sustainable. Shares of BankUnited have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,418. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

