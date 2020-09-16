Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $650.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.97.

NVDA opened at $519.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $320.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.65 and its 200 day moving average is $358.25. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,249,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,513,118,000 after purchasing an additional 364,732 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

