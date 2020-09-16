Bank of America Boosts 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Price Target to $138.00

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $109.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $125.92.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $875,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 963,181 shares in the company, valued at $84,355,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.92, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,256,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,692 shares of company stock worth $16,181,857 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $834,562,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,998,000 after buying an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,048,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,628,000 after buying an additional 3,958,168 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,074,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 264.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,055 shares during the last quarter.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

