Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBBK. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $538.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $127,305.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 85,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bancorp by 1,888.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 109,767 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Bancorp by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 222,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 206,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

