BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of BAESY stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter worth $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter worth $469,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

