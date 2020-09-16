AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) CAO Greg Jorgensen Sells 2,990 Shares

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84. AZEK has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $3,045,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $625,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $12,377,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth about $13,520,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

