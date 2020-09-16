Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Financial Review

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

83.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Axon Enterprise and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -5.58% -5.32% -3.52% American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axon Enterprise and American Outdoor Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 10.09 $880,000.00 $0.01 8,440.00 American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axon Enterprise and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 5 4 0 2.44 American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $101.43, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.41%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Axon Enterprise.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Axon Enterprise on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.