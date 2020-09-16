Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAXN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

AAXN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.19. 308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -153.45 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,199 shares of company stock worth $285,999. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

