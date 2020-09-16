Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 72,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,065,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 225.26% and a negative return on equity of 283.92%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger accounts for 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

