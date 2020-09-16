Avast PLC (LON:AVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.82 ($7.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVST shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 557 ($7.28) to GBX 648 ($8.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

LON:AVST opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 557.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.31. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.19. Avast has a one year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a one year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

