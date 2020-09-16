Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Ava Risk Group Ltd (ASX:AVA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.16.

In other Ava Risk Group news, insider Mark Stevens 200,000 shares of Ava Risk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd.

Ava Risk Group Limited provides risk management services and technologies worldwide. The company operates through Perimeter Security, Access Control Solutions, and International Valuable Logistics segments. It manufactures and sells fiber optic intrusion detection and location systems that are used to detect and locate perimeter intrusion; for data network tapping and tampering, and oil and gas pipeline third party interference detection; and for other applications, including health, safety, and traffic monitoring.

