Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSE:AUG) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NYSE:AUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Auryn Resources stock remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,462. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $227.28 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru.

