Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Peter J. Lariviere Sells 15,529 Shares

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 140,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,049,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,679 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after acquiring an additional 106,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

