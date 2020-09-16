Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Atento from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.56. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Atento by 40.1% in the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Atento in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atento by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

