At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) PT Raised to $18.00

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HOME. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

