Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the fiscal fourth quarter have been going down of late. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high-quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. The company's actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins. Moreover, Ashland remains committed to boost its free cash flows through a number of initiatives including reduction in capital spending and net working capital. The company also remains committed to maintain its dividend. However, Ashland faces headwind from weak industrial demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s inventory management actions are also expected to affect its volumes in the fiscal fourth quarter. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

ASH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. 2,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,525. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 48,939.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after purchasing an additional 641,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 601.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 19.8% in the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after purchasing an additional 466,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $17,384,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

