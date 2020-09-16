Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:PUMP opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.85 million. The business’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,994.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 1,076.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Asante Solutions by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth about $278,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

