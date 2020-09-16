Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,119,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,269,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.