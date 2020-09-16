Artis Turba (ARTIS) Market Cap Reaches $114,103.32

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $114,103.32 and approximately $1,252.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00250187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00101672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.01497447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00197545 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba . The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars.

