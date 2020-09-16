Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 21,254 Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 21,254 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,700,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SITM opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. Sitime Corp has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $81.60.
Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sitime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sitime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.
Sitime Company Profile
There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.
