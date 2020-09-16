Arthur D. Chadwick Sells 21,254 Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 21,254 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,700,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. Sitime Corp has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $81.60.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,786,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sitime by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sitime by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sitime by 31.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sitime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sitime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

