Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in August

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,863,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 7,681,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AANNF remained flat at $$5.56 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

AANNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Aroundtown from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

