Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMNF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 17,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $66.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Armanino Foods Of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods Of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods Of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.