Argus Initiates Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Investment analysts at Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.31.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $187.11 on Monday. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,720,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,970. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 4,092.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,537,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Generac by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after acquiring an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after acquiring an additional 521,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,549,000 after acquiring an additional 98,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 943,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.