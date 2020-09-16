Argent Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,291.50.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,156.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,230.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,603.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,554.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

