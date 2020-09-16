Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.60

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 7585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock worth $10,964,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

