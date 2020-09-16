Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market cap of $556.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.88. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $162,127.28. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 72,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $490,036.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 76.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.