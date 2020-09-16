Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $4.40

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Aragon has a market cap of $145.80 million and approximately $58.55 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for $4.40 or 0.00040256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.13 or 0.04265510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00034731 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.