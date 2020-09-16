Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

APRE stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $8,350,838.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

