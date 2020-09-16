Apple’s (AAPL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $102.50 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $106.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. Apple has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $1,999.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. Analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $127,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

