Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Insider Brandon Sim Buys 1,000 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $17,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,918.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandon Sim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Brandon Sim acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $165.17 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

