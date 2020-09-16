Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) CEO Thomas S. Lam Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,209. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.
