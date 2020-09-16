Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) CEO Thomas S. Lam Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,209. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $165.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 590,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

