apM Coin Price Reaches $0.0776 on Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $9.36 million and $3.63 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.04243911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034936 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,625,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.