Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 875 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) target price (up from GBX 965 ($12.61)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 917.69 ($11.99).

ANTO traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,098.50 ($14.35). 1,371,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.40. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 575 ($7.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,082.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 893.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

